South Carolina Gamecocks Offer In-State 2027 RB, Aiden Gibson
The South Carolina Gamecocks are in the midst of sprign practice, hosting several top-prospects on campus. The latest to receive an offer is in-state RB, Aiden Gibson.
The South Carolina Gameoccks are just over a week away from their annual spring scrimmage game inside Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.
The spring scrimmage will be a culmination of a period of the offseason where the Gamecocks get 15 practices to evaluate where their roster is. Though spring practice also offers a tremendous opportunity to host prospects on your campus and have them experience practice.
One of the prospects on campus recently was 2027 RB, Aiden Gibson. Gibson hails from Woodruff, South Carolina and has offically added a South Carolina Gamecocks offer.
The Woodruff, South Carolina prospect currently has offers from Virginia Tech, Liberty, Coastal Carolina, and now the Gamecocks.
At 6'1, 195 pounds as a rising junior, Gibson already has projectible SEC size. As a sophmore, Gibson rushed for 1,555 yards on 233 carries and scored 24 TDs on the ground. He also averaged 17.2 yards per reception out of the backfield on 18 carries.
Gibson's a noticeably smooth and elusive athlete on tape. He features a long-stride and a firm stiff-arm that allows him to break out of tackles with a high-knee drive as well. He's also a natural hands catcher out of the backfield with tremendous build speed in the open field.
The Gamecocks currently don't have a 2027 verbal commit, though it's extremely early in the process for that recruiting class.
