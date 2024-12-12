South Carolina Gamecocks Predicted to Squeak by Illinois in Citrus Bowl
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been predicted to squeak by Illinois in the Citrus Bowl.
It may not be the end to the season that Gamecock fans were ultimately hoping for, but South Carolina will wrap their 2024 season up against Illinois in the Citrus Bowl down in Orlando, Florida. The two teams have never met before in the history of either program.
South Carolina had a strong end to their season and began to make a push for a college football playoff spot due to their strong and also partially due to what was happening in college football around them. Their efforts were not enough but Shane Beamer has shown this program is heading in a positive direction, especially with players like LaNorris Sellers, who will be returning next season.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg expects the momentum to carry over into the bowl game for the Gamecocks and has South Carolina beating Illinois by a final score of 27-22. Here is his reasoning:
"Both teams responded well from losing seasons in 2023 to go 9-3 and finish in the top 20 of the final CFP rankings. South Carolina had a bit better case for CFP inclusion, although two of Illinois' three defeats came against playoff teams. The quarterback matchup could be one of the better ones in bowl season, as Illinois' Luke Altmyer, who began his career in the SEC at Ole Miss, will share the field with South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, an exceptional talent who will be on the 2025 Heisman Trophy radar. If South Carolina can limit opt-outs, especially from its exceptional defense, it should do enough to outlast a very solid Illinois squad."
