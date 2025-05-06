South Carolina Gamecocks Projected as Fringe Top 10 Team in Preseason CFB Rankings
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been projected as a fringe top 10 team in preseason rankings.
While it's still relatively early in the offseason, that hasn't stopped anyone from doing their preseason college football rankings. The South Carolina Gamecocks are an interesting team heading into this season with quarterback LaNorris Sellers returning for another season after finishing 9-4 last year.
The Gamecocks had one of the strongest finishes last season, and it's what led them to become a fringe college football playoff team despite their three losses in the regular season. Now, with the likes of Sellers, EDGE Dylan Stewart, and wide receiver Nyck Harbor, many are high on the Gamecocks.
College football analyst Joel Klatt recently released his preseason top 25 rankings and he had the Gamecocks penciled in at No. 11. South Carolina was ranked behind the likes of Texas, LSU, Georgia and Alabama in that order.
The Gamecocks will have to maneuver through a tough conference schedule this season, but the same can be said for the majority of SEC teams.
Many consider Sellers to be one of, if not the best, college quarterbacks in the country, and he is a major reason for a lot of hype around the program. The program took a big step forward last season under Shane Beamer, and they are hoping to carry that momentum into the 2025 season now.
The Gamecocks are still searching for the program's first ever college football playoff appearance.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: