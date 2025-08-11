South Carolina Gamecocks Scheduled to Play Six Top-25 Ranked Teams
The release of the AP rankings in college football means the beginning of the season is right around the corner. The South Carolina Gamecocks were ranked as the number 13 in the country. Despite the high ranking and high hopes, it has been discussed for much of the offseason that the Gamecocks are owners of one of the country’s toughest schedules.
As of the preseason, the Gamecocks are playing five ranked teams this season. The ranked members of their schedule include Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M. The Gamecocks have ambitions of competing for the playoffs, but having to go through these teams will be no easy feat.
Last season, the Gamecocks went a combined 3-3 against these teams, only defeating A&M and Clemson. While they were dominated by Ole Miss, they were a play away from defeating Alabama and LSU. With that bad taste in their mouth, the Gamecocks will be focused on cleaning up those mistakes that cost them wins.
Arguably the toughest stretch of the season for the Gamecocks involves facing three of them teams in a row. After hosting Alabama on October 25, the next two games are on the road against Ole Miss, followed by Texas A&M. Luckily, the Gamecocks do have a bye week between the two road games.
What does this tough slate mean for their Gamecocks? For one thing, they have to win the games they’re supposed to and “not play with their food.” With playing so many ranked schools, their margin for error is razor-thin. If they cough up games against lower competition, they put themselves in the position where they have to lose only one, or go undefeated against this group of ranked teams. While it’s possible, that is not an ideal recipe for success for the Gamecocks.
With LaNorris Sellers returning to the Gamecocks as an emerging star in the sport, as well as Dylan Stewart returning as one of the most dominant edge forces in the country, the Gamecocks are confident that they can beat anyone they step on the field with. With a schedule like the one they are set to endure, the Gamecocks will have the chance to prove that they are one of the 12 best teams that will be playing in the College Football Playoff.
The Gamecocks are set to begin their season against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: