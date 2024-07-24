South Carolina Gamecocks' Three Biggest Trap Games for 2024 College Football Season
The three biggest trap games for the South Carolina Gamecocks during the 2024 college football season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks pulled a tough schedule this year, as did just about every SEC program, but that also opens the door for trap games to become involved this year. The program is in need of a big season from head coach Shane Beamer, so they will not be able to afford any losses that shouldn't be added to the column.
While the schedule is difficult, one of the minor benefits is that their toughest games all come in the middle of the schedule. That is also a massive negative about the schedule, but it at least avoids the opportunity of more trap games popping up on the schedule. However, there are three games on South Carolina's schedule that might need to be circled a couple of more times than what fans expect for the reasons that you can't be looking ahead and you absolutely cannot lose these football games. These games are not ranked but just listed one to three.
1. Old Dominion
It probably sounds crazy to tab this as a trap game but with Kentucky right behind them on the schedule, it could be very easy to write off Old Dominion and start worrying about getting your first conference win of the season. Week one is obviously a must-win game for the Gamecocks and Beamer which also means it is crucial for the program to focus on the current task at hand and not worry about the conference schedule that lies ahead.
2. Vanderbilt
South Carolina has not lost to Vanderbilt since 2008 and they better not end that streak this season. The Commodores pop up right before Missouri and right after the stretch of games against Ole Miss, Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas A&M in consecutive weeks. Another must-win game for Beamer and the Gamecocks and beating Vanderbilt is essentially a must for every SEC program. Can't have a slip-up against them this season.
3. Wofford
The second to last game on the schedule and Gamecock fans can probably guess why they made the list. Even if the season is a disaster, one thing that can quickly fix those bitter feelings is by beating your in-state rival to end the year. Wofford is on the schedule right before South Carolina players Clemson, and not only is Wofford a necessary win but it's crucial that they don't end the season with a potential scenario where they lose to both Wofford and Clemson to close out the year.

