South Carolina Gamecocks to Watch vs Old Dominion
Three South Carolina Gamecock football players to watch during their week one game against Old Dominion.
The Tennessee Volunteers are getting their college football season this week against Old Dominion in William Brice Stadium. The excitement of college football starting back up has fans excited for the weekend, but it's not a secret that South Carolina does not have one of the better football games this weekend. However, while it may not be a ranked matchup, there are some players fans should be keeping an eye on for Saturday.
Josiah Thompson, OT
Shane Beamer has hinted at the Gamecocks starting a freshman at tackle this season and it seems like Thompson could be the name they plug into the mix. The Gamecocks had some issues upfront offensively last year and while starting a first year college football player doesn't seem like a quick fix for that, Thompson's potential and ceiling could be the perfect fix for it. It fits the mold of this year's Gamecocks' offense that will cotninue to only get better throughout the season.
Nyck Harbor, WR
Outside of LaNorris Sellers, Harbor has been the biggest name on offense this season. Gamecock fans have been itching and waiting for Harbor to become a full-time contributor on offense with his all-world speed, and his sophomore season might be the year it happens. An opponent like Old Dominion is a great time for Harbor to try and insert himself into the mix, and if he is, Harbor could be in store for a massive game this week.
Raheim Sanders, RB
Most people will be paying attention to Sellers in the backfield on Saturday but Sanders is worth keeping tabs on. He was electric two seasons ago for Arkansas but after battling with an inury last season, people are curious if he returns to form this season. If Sanders becomes one of the best running backs in the SEC this season, the Gamecocks will be in a great position offensively knowing they have a veteran back they can rely on in critical situations.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!