South Carolina Gamecocks vs Kentucky Betting Odds Update, Spread Dropping
An updated look at the South Carolina vs Kentucky betting odds for Saturday's game.
The South Carolina Gamecocks managed to squeak out a win against Old Dominion in their week one game by a final score of 23-19. The game at one point was paused due to a delay, but the Gamecocks had some offensive struggles that kept the Monarchs in the football game. The defense however forced four turnovers which helped seal the victory to get a necessary game one win. Now they travel to Kentucky for their first conference game of the season.
The Wildcats are fresh off a 31-0 win over Southern Miss. Former Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff and the Kentucky offense appeared to have found a groove throughout the game and the defense did their part by pitching a shut out. Both teams are looking to get a crucial first conference win of the season this weekend, and it appears that people are leaning on Kentucky to be the team to come out on top.
South Carolina vs Kentucky Betting Odds
According to DraktKings, the Kentucky Wildcats are now 9-point favorite over South Carolina. The over/under for the game is set at 45 points even. Kentucky started out as a 9.5-point favorite over the Gamecocks it then moved to a 10-point spread and now it has dropped back down to nine.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the television broadcast for those who don't have tickets to the contest.
- Gameday: Saturday, September 7th, 2024.
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
