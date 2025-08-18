South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer Expresses His Confidence in LaNorris Sellers
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer expresses his confidence in quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are less than two weeks away from kicking their 2025 college football season off. Their first game is against Virginia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia, for a neutral-site matchup.
Heading into this season, quarterback LaNorris Sellers is on everyone's radar to become the best quarterback in college football. He's been projected as a potential number one overall pick and a potential Heisman winner, now he just has to go out there and do it.
Shane Beamer recently joined ESPN's Vibe Check and during his interview, he talked about why he has so much confidence in his quarterback going into this season.
"One just who he is," Beamer said. "His humility, his consistency, hell let's face it, his life has changed on and off the field since last season at this time. I'm really proud of LaNorris and how he has handled that. He's the same guy he was a year ago, at least in our facility, things around him have certainly changed. But then just his work ethic. He came back and he's still a young quarterback. He's only been our starting quarterback in college football for one season and this is only his third year of being in college. So understanding that he's still young, he's still working really hard just from a fundamental standpoint. And then just the fact that he's a fierce competitor. He wants to win in everything he does. It's cool being out at practice and watching him and the defense go back and forth, and getting mad at me when I take him out to put another quarterback in.
Sellers helped lead South Carolina to a 9-4 season last year and came up just short of a playoff spot. This season, they hope to finally accomplish that for the first time in program history.
