South Carolina Listed as Top Contender to Make College Football Playoff Debut in 2025
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been listed as a "top contender" to reach their first ever College Football Playoff.
While the expansion of the College Football Playoff has certainly created many controversies within the sport, it has also undoubtedly allowed for me teams to have a shot at reaching the postseason tournament. Of the 12 programs to qualify for last year's playoff, half were making their first ever CFP appearance.
As the 2025 season approaches, experts and analysts have begun predicting which schools will make their innaguration to the playoff this year, and one team in particular has caught the eyes of many.
According to CBS Sports, the South Carolina Gamecocks have been listed as a team that has great potential to make their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance during the 2025 season. Carolina was one of five SEC schools listed.
"Shane Beamer earned himself oodles of goodwill in a pivotal 2024 season, and his playoff case was perhaps the strongest of any coach that stood on the wrong side of last year's bubble." Wrote CBS Sports' Carter Bahns. "The follow-up campaign will be a test of South Carolina's depth after it lost five standouts to the draft, but with LaNorris Sellers poised to take another step as a star quarterback and Dylan Stewart offering much-needed continuity on the defensive front, the Gamecocks feature CFP upside. The margin for error will be razor thin, though, in the SEC."
The Gamecocks just missed last year's 12-team tournament as their 9-3 record was deemed not enough for the team to reach the playoff. This year, Carolina will look to build on the momentum created from last season and finally reach their first-ever playoff.
South Carolina will begin its 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st at 3 p.m. This will be the 21st meeting between these two teams in a series that the Gamecocks lead 11-7-2. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will air on ESPN.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: