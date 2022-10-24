South Carolina Opens As Betting Favorites

While the Texas A&M win was exciting, South Carolina must quickly regroup and focus on what lies ahead. The expectations have been adjusted, as they now have a target on their backs.

The Gamecocks (5-2) have momentum rolling and face a winnable slate of games. They close the season with Tennessee and Clemson, two difficult challenges, but the lead-up should prepare them well.

October 29: vs. Missouri

November 5: @ Vanderbilt

November 12: @ Florida

Everything starts with Missouri. While many aren't impressed with the Tigers, they have put together some compelling games, including a last-second loss against Georgia. Missouri has the talent to challenge South Carolina, but the Gamecocks are considered a comfortable favorite.

Draft Kings: South Carolina -5.5, ML -205

FanDuel: South Carolina -5.5, ML -235

Caesars Sportsbook: South Carolina -6, ML -220

The over/under on most books sits around 47.5, a comfortable mark for South Carolina bettors. While they don't have an explosive offense, the Gamecocks operate well enough situationally to threaten 30 points per game.

South Carolina enters uncharted territory. This is the first time they have opened as a favorite against an SEC team this season, an accomplishment on its own. They continue to dispel previous trends that have hung over this program, like the losing streaks to Kentucky and Texas A&M.

They get another opportunity to write history. Since Missouri hired head coach Eli Drinkwitz, the Gamecocks are 0-2 against the Tigers. Drinkwitz has his squad moving in the right direction, but South Carolina should be able to get the job done.

