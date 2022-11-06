Simple Math: Get Your Playmakers The Ball

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield did not have a good week at the office. He caught strays from media and fans alike, and while it was excessive, there was a mortal of truth: South Carolina wasn't getting the ball to their best players.

Football has many intricacies, but it's a simple game at its core. The team who gets the ball to their best players at a higher rate wins most of the time, a concept easy in theory but difficult in execution.

The Gamecocks shifted offensive identities multiple times this season, and eventually, it became clear that they weren't going to dazzle the world with their execution. Therefore, Satterfield stopped trying to win track races and instead decided to live with giving it their best players.

Tight end Jaheim Bell got sixteen touches, a season-high. In fact, it's the most he has had in a month's worth of work, which doesn't happen by accident. Bell didn't do anything absurd but kept South Carolina ahead of the sticks.

He may eventually break a long play, but your best players are there to keep you in favorable situations. That doesn't always mean breaking 60-yard scores, but instead getting a consistent seven yards each time you touch the football.

They also found some downfield rhythm, primarily through wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. Wells went over 100 yards and scored two touchdowns, cementing himself as their top option in the passing game.

Satterfield also involved various other playmakers in simple ways. He let wide receiver Xavier Leggette take a few end-around sweeps while wide receiver Jalen Brooks got several sideline targets.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd is the only offensive player to see consistent touches this year. The Gamecocks' offense has faltered, and it's not a coincidence that they spread the ball around in his absence.

They must continue this trend moving forward, keeping Lloyd at the forefront of their planning while also ensuring that they are getting the ball into the hands of other players that can make a difference.

