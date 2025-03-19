South Carolina Pro Day Recap: Top Performances and Key Takeaways
South Carolina hosted its 2025 Pro Day with plenty of eyes on the action. A total of 65 scouts representing all 32 NFL teams were in attendance, along with some notable figures:
- Panthers GM Dan Morgan
- NFL Network’s Steve Smith Sr.
- Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus
- Bills GM Brandon Beane
- Giants Assistant GM Brandon Brown
- Steelers Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander (working closely with safety Nick Emmanwori)
While several Gamecocks impressed, one under-the-radar player stole the show, while a former transfer struggled to find his rhythm.
Top Performer: WR Davelon Campbell
Campbell, a lesser-known receiver heading into the event, made a name for himself. Measuring in at 6’2 7/8” and 219 pounds, he showcased an impressive blend of size and speed. He posted a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, paired with a 10’5” broad jump — numbers that definitely caught scouts' attention.
Campbell looked the part in drills, running crisp routes and displaying strong hands in catching situations. Given that he wasn’t on the radar for many teams before the event, his stock may have taken a significant leap after this performance.
Most Disappointing Performance: QB Davis Beville
Beville, who transferred to South Carolina as a preferred walk-on, had a tough day. At 6’6” and 230 pounds, he certainly has the size, but he struggled with accuracy, leaving multiple passes either overthrown or underthrown. Pro Day was a big opportunity for him to showcase his ability, but it didn’t go as planned.
Additional Notable Performances
- Nick Emmanwori, S – The 6’3”, 222-pound safety didn’t participate in testing but drew attention from scouts and worked closely with Steelers DB coach Gerald Alexander.
- Gage Larvadain, WR – The 5’8 3/8”, 171-pound speedster put up a 4.45-second 40 and a 38.5-inch vertical, proving he’s got explosiveness despite his smaller frame.
- David Spaulding, CB – A 36-inch vertical and 10’6” broad jump showed his athleticism, along with a 4.53-second 40-yard dash.
- Debo Williams, LB – At 6’0 3/8” and 225 pounds, Williams showed off his strength with 32 reps on the bench press, one of the best marks of the day.
Full South Carolina 2025 Pro Day Results
Kamaar Bell, OL
- Height: 6’2 5/8” | Weight: 316 lbs | Arm: 33 3/4” | Hand: 9 3/8” | Wing: 80 1/4”
- Vertical: 25” | Broad Jump: 8’0” | Bench: 31 reps
- 40-Yard Dash: 5.40 | 10-Yard Split: 1.87 | 20-Yard Split: 3.09
- Shuttle: 4.84 | 3-Cone Drill: 8.26
Davis Beville, QB
- Height: 6’6” | Weight: 230 lbs | Arm: 33” | Hand: 10 1/2” | Wing: 79 1/4”
- Broad Jump: 9’1”
- Shuttle: 4.52 | 3-Cone Drill: 7.63
Davelon Campbell, WR
- Height: 6’2 7/8” | Weight: 219 lbs | Arm: 32” | Hand: 9 7/8” | Wing: 77 5/8”
- Broad Jump: 10’5” | Bench: 17 reps
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.43 | 10-Yard Split: 1.51 | 20-Yard Split: 2.58
- Shuttle: 4.66 | 3-Cone Drill: 7.38
Terrell Dawkins, EDGE
- Height: 6’3 3/4” | Weight: 255 lbs | Arm: 32” | Hand: 8 7/8” | Wing: 77 1/8”
- Broad Jump: 9’7” | Bench: 21 reps
Gilber Edmond, EDGE
- Height: 6’4” | Weight: 253 lbs | Arm: 32 5/8” | Hand: 10 1/2” | Wing: 79 3/4”
- Broad Jump: 10’8” | Bench: 22 reps
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.81 | 10-Yard Split: 1.64 | 20-Yard Split: 2.76
- Shuttle: 4.58 | 3-Cone Drill: 7.52
Nick Emmanwori, S
- Height: 6’3” | Weight: 222 lbs | Arm: 32 7/8” | Hand: 9 1/4” | Wing: 78 5/8”
O’Donnell Fortune, CB
- Height: 6’0 5/8” | Weight: 189 lbs | Arm: 31 3/4” | Hand: 9 1/4” | Wing: 74 3/4”
- Vertical: 33.5” | Broad Jump: 9’10” | Bench: 13 reps
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.58 | 10-Yard Split: 1.57 | 20-Yard Split: 2.72
- Shuttle: 4.47 | 3-Cone Drill: 7.40
Tonka Hemingway, DT
- Height: 6’2 7/8” | Weight: 282 lbs | Arm: 33 3/8” | Wing: 80 1/4”
- 40-Yard Dash: 5.01 | 10-Yard Split: 1.89 | 20-Yard Split: 2.87
Vershon Lee, OL
- Height: 6’3 1/8” | Weight: 304 lbs | Arm: 32 7/8” | Hand: 10” | Wing: 79 3/4”
- Vertical: 31” | Broad Jump: 8’10” | Bench: 28 reps
- 40-Yard Dash: 5.12 | 10-Yard Split: 1.72 | 20-Yard Split: 3.01
- Shuttle: 4.96 | 3-Cone Drill: 8.00
Debo Williams, LB
- Height: 6’0 3/8” | Weight: 225 lbs | Arm: 31 5/8” | Hand: 9 1/2” | Wing: 78 5/8”
- Vertical: 31.5” | Broad Jump: 9’4” | Bench: 32 reps
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.87 | 10-Yard Split: 1.62 | 20-Yard Split: 2.81
- Shuttle: 4.44 | 3-Cone Drill: 7.71
Plenty of Gamecocks made a case for themselves heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. With strong showings from Campbell, Williams, and Spaulding, they could see their names gain traction with teams in the coming weeks.
