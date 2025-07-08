South Carolina RB Rahsul Faison Speaks Out Ahead of NCAA Eligibility Ruling
South Carolina running back Rahsul Faison speaks out ahead of the NCAA's eligibility ruling.
A major decision is set to be announced on Wednesday, as a final ruling will be made regarding South Carolina running back Rahsul Faison's request for another year of eligibility.
Faison started his career in 2019 at Marshall, in 2020 he enrolled in online classes at Lackawanna College where he did not play football, in 2021 he attended Snow College, a junior college in Utah where he didn't appear in any games, in 2022 he played his second season at Snow College where he rushed for rushed for 355 yards on 88 carries and in 2023 he transferred to Utah State where he played the last two seasons.
Now he is searching for a final year of college football while also keeping the door open for a transition to the NFL if the NCAA does not approve his request. With an answer coming tomorrow, the Gamecocks' running back is hoping the NCAA 'does right by me'.
Faison was brought in with the expectation that he would be the team's starting running back due to the departure of Raheim Sanders. Over the last two seasons, Faison rushed for 1,845 yards on 316 attempts while also averaging 5.8 yards per carry.
There isn't a pattern to follow to know what the NCAA will rule tomorrow. Players like Diego Pavia have received extra years of eligibility while other players like Tennessee basketball player Zakai Zeigler have been denied.
