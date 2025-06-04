South Carolina's Demetrius Knight Earning First Team Reps With Cincinnati Bengals
Former South Carolina Gamecock Demetrius Knight is already earning first-team reps with the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL rookies have continued to get their feet wet with their new teams since being drafted with voluntary OTAs starting up recently. Former South Carolina Gamecock Demetrius Knight has been working with the Cincinnati Bengals, and his professional career is already off to a hot start.
Knight was a second round pick in this year's NFL draft via the Bengals. He was a key piece to South Carolina's defense in 2024 and he is setting up to be a vital player for his new team as a rookie. According to the latest reports, Knight is already earning first team reps.
"This defense is giving a lot of opportunities to young players, and Knight has been thrown right in with the first team defense," according to FOX19's Charlie Goldsmith
Part of the reasoning for Knight's early entrance into the starting lineup is due to his maturity as both a person and a football play. Veteran linebacker Logan Wilson said that was something that has stuck out to him thus far.
“He’s learning the system pretty well,” Wilson told Goldsmith. “He’s very calm, cool and collected. You can tell that he has a wife and two kids. He’s very mature for a rookie.”
Knight joined the Gamecocks after four seasons with Georgia Tech and one with Charlotte. He was voted quickly as a captain and the most outstanding senior by his teammates. He appeared in 13 games, making 10 starts, and finished second on the team in tackles (82).
