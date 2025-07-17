South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers Given Highest Odds to Be Top Pick in 2026 NFL Draft
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been given the highest odds to be the top pick in the 2026 NFL draft.
As the anticipation continues to build for the 2025 college football season, it seems as if the hype around South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers builds just as much. Sellers is coming off an impressive 2024 year as a first-year starter, and the expectation is the South Carolina star will have an even better season this year.
Early predictions were logged this offseason that Sellers would be the first overall pick in the draft next year, and now, ESPN has put a number beside it. Jordan Reid recently wrote an article pinning the odds that certain college football players would be the top overall pick, and Sellers came in at the top of the list with a 15 percent chance to do so.
"NFL teams constantly fall in love with traits at the top of the draft, and Sellers has some of the best traits in the class," Reid wrote. "The 6-foot-3, 242-pound dual-threat quarterback can not only beat defenses with his powerful arm (2,534 passing yards and 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions as a 19-year-old redshirt freshman) but also with his legs (674 rushing yards and seven touchdowns)."
It should be noted that Sellers was tied with several players. Clemson's Cade Klubnik, Penn State's Drew Allar and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier were all also given a 15 percent chance to be the first overall pick.
If Sellers is the first overall pick next year, he would be the first Gamecock to do so since defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney in 2014 went first overall to the Houston Texans.
