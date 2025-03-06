Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers Ranked as Top-10 QB in College Football

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) throws the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris has been ranked as a top-10 quarterback in college football.

Last year, LaNorris Sellers showed the college football world that he was an absolute star in the making. Despite a shaky start, he led the Gamecocks on a six-game win streak to end the season and left several memorable highlights on the field. With the combination of those two achievements, the Gamecock fans know they have their quarterback for the future. Coming into the 2025 season, he has expectations to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country. 

CBS Sports Tom Fornelli created a list of the top-ten quarterbacks coming into the 2025 season. Among the many talented names selected, Sellers found himself at number 7, with the list reading:

  1. Arch Manning–Texas Longhorns
  2. Cade Klubnik–Clemson Tigers
  3. Carson Beck–Miami Hurricanes
  4. Drew Allar–Penn State Nittany Lions
  5. Sam Leavitt–Arizona State Sun Devils
  6. Garrett Nussmeier–LSU Tigers
  7. LaNorris Sellers–South Carolina Gamecocks
  8. Sawyer Robertson–Baylor Bears
  9. Rocco Becht–Iowa State Cyclones
  10. DJ Lagway–Florida Gators

Fornelli has high praise for Sellers, stating, “Sellers will be one of the more fascinating cases in 2025. He's ultra-athletic and extremely talented, but we've seen plenty of similar stories in college football over the years. The problem is that many never develop as passers, though the ones who do become legends (and occasionally beat Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowls). Sellers has that kind of ceiling, and with the amount of contributors the Gamecocks need to replace from last year's team, he'll need to take that step forward.”

Sellers will continue to be the center of pre-season hype in terms of expectations. He will have the opportunity to out-duel some candidates listed, which include Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier If the Gamecocks want to endure any kind of playoff run, it will largely lie on his shoulders to make it happen. Sellers will begin the run for his 2025 campaign on August 31st in Atlanta against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

