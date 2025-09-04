South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers Sits Outside of Top Five QB Power Rankings List
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers currently sits outside of the top five on this QB power rankings list.
It was a good start to the season for quarterback LaNorris Sellers in week one as he helped lead the South Carolina Gamecocks to a win over the Virgnia Tech Hokies. Sellers threw for 209 yards, a touchdown and added 25 yards on the ground with a touchdown.
The expectations were high for Sellers coming into this season, as some believe he very well could become the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. However, David Cobb of CBS Sports has Sellers ranked outside of his top five on his college football quarterback power rankings.
"Sellers started and ended well in South Carolina's 24-11 win over Virginia Tech," Cobb wrote. "There were some rocky patches in between, but the redshirt sophomore playmaker made big plays with his arm and legs to help swing the game in the Gamecocks' favor. That's what star quarterbacks do."
In all fairness, Cobb had Sellers ranked sixth in his rankings to start the season. So it's not like he had Sellers falling in the rankings this week. The names he has ahead of Sellers are Julian Sayin, Thomas Castellanos, Drew Allar, Garrett Nussmeier and Josh Hoover in that order.
The Gamecocks will take on South Carolina State this weekend in their second macthup of the season. It is their final out of conference matchup before they start conference play the following week against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: