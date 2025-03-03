South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori Rising Up Mel Kiper's NFL Draft Board
South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori is rising up NFL draft expert Mel Kiper's draft board.
South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori was projected as a fringe first rounder prior to the NFL Combine. Emmanwori then proceeded to have one of the greatest combine performances anyone has ever seen from a safety. He ran a 4.38 in the 40, posted a 43" vertical and jumped 11' 6"in the broad jump. As a result, Emmanwori's draft stock has exploded.
ESPN's Mel Kiper released his list of biggest risers after the combine, and to no surprise, Emmanwori made the list. Here is what the draft expert had to say about the South Carolina safety:
"Everyone was talking about Emmanwori as a potential combine standout," Kiper wrote. "He lived up to the hype in a big way. His 43-inch vertical and 11-foot, 6-inch broad jump ranked No. 1 among all players. His 4.38-second time in the 40 ranked second among safeties (though his 1.49-second 10-yard split was first). It was pure domination, and his outstanding explosion was on full display."
"Toss in really good production in college (four picks in 2024), and he might end up being the first safety off the board.," Kiper continued. "I had Georgia's Malaki Starks (who ran a solid 4.50) over him at No. 14 to the Colts in the mock draft. Emmanwori was No. 27 to the Ravens. Those two might flip spots after this week."
Emmanwori was a highly productive safety for the Gamecocks in the SEC. He started all three seasons and was a former three-star recruit coming out of high school, but now he is in contention to be the first safety off of the board.
