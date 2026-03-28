South Carolina's Shane Beamer Looks to Extend A Career-Long Win Streak in 2026

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer will have an opportunity to extend a career-long win streak during the 2026 college football season.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are amidst preparations for the 2026 college football season, as the team looks to improve upon last year's disappointing season and reach its first ever College Football Playoff.

Last season, the Gamecocks finished with a disappointing record of 4-8 and did not compete for a bowl game. With so many returning stars in Columbia for the 2026 season, having different results this year will be imperative for South Carolina.

Head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks will face a plethora of challenging obstacles this year, and will need to be much more consistent of both sides of the football to achieve the lofty goals set by fans, and Beamer himself.

But one goal that Carolina will have this season is going somewhat unnoticed and involves one of Shane Beamer's longest win streaks since taking over as head coach in Columbia and could easily be extended early into the team's regular season schedule.

Shane Beamer's Impressive Win Streak as the Gamecocks' Head Coach

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

In his five seasons as the Gamecocks' head coach, Beamer has avoided losses to all of his non-power four opponents and currently boasts a winning record of 13-0 during that period. His most recent victory came during the 2025 season, as the Gamecocks defeated Coastal Carolina by a score of 51-7. It was the team's largest margin of victory all season.

South Carolina also defeated the South Carolina State Bulldogs in week two last year by a score of 38-10. The victory helped Beamer and the Gamecocks reach their second consecutive 2-0 start for a regular season.

This season, South Carolina will face two non-power four opponents, as they will host Kent State in week one and Towson in week two. Carolina is expected to soundly defeat both opponents before officially beginning their conference schedule.

Although, simply defeating lesser opponents is not necessarily a major accomplishment, doing so could produce a great deal of momentum for South Carolina. Back-to-back strong showings in front of a home crowd could be just the boost the roster needs.

While the road to a successful season will require many victories in 2026, handling business against all non-power four opponents and beginning 2-0 would be an excellent way for Beamer and the Gamecocks to begin their regular season.