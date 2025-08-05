South Carolina's Shane Beamer Says Nyck Harbor Has 'Taken Another Step'
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said wide receiver Nyck Harbor has 'taken another step' this offseason.
There are several storylines surrounding South Carolina's program this season, but perhaps one that hasn't been discussed enough is wide receiver Nyck Harbor's complete focus on football this year.
Harbor, for the last two years at South Carolina, has run track during spring due to his world-class speed. This year, though, Harbor has been with the football team all offseason, and head coach Shane Beamer said it has made a difference in his game.
“[Harbor] did the best he could last year when he was running track but, until you’re actually out there doing it, there’s a difference in standing on the sideline and hearing it and then actually doing it yourself,” said Beamer. “The work that he’s been able to put in on how own, with Coach Furrey or just by himself here, you know, out on the practice field or in the indoor, has really allowed him to take another step as a receiver.”
Beamer went on to say that wide receiver sounds and looks like a simple position to play, but at the college level, that couldn't be any further from the truth.
“Everybody thinks playing receiver is just line up, run a 12-year curl route, and catch the ball, and then use your speed and then outrun everybody," Beamer said. "Or, line up and just run as fast as you can and,because you’re a world-class track athlete, we just throw the ball deep to you and you catch it and you go score. And, I wish playing receiver, especially at this level, was that easy,” Beamer said. “I mean, there’s so many details at that position – where to line up, what your split is. Based on how the defensive back is playing you, how you’re going to release off the line of scrimmage. In this league, defensive backs get up in receiver’s faces and want to get your hands on you, and how you get off that, the technique that it takes. And then how you run the route, and then the coverage the defense plays may change how you run the route. All those things are things that take time.”
If Harbor turns into the dangerous weapon he can be on offense this season, the Gamecocks will be even more dangerous than what people are expecting them to be this year.
