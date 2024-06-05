South Carolina Safety Nick Emmanwori Named Sole Gamecock Candidate for 2024 Lott IMPACT Trophy
The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation recently announced the names of the 42 candidates for the 2024 Lott IMPACT Trophy. South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori is the sole Gamecock on the list.
The Lott IMPACT Trophy is named after NFL Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott. The award intends to honor the most impactful defensive player of the year based on performance on the field and character off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity.
Emmanwori is a junior for the Gamecocks and has been a leader on the team since his freshman year in 2022 after playing in all 12 games and starting 11. He also started all 12 games in 2023. For his career so far, Emmanwori has tallied 156 career tackles, 2 interceptions, and 9 pass breakups. Gamecock fans look should look forward to an impactful junior season for Emmanwori in 2024.
Beyond his on-field achievements, Emmanwori has been actively involved in the community through various initiatives and programs. He has been involved in local outreach programs, mentored young athletes, and volunteered at charity events. He regularly visits schools to speak about the importance of education and the balance between academics and athletics. Emmanwori also contributes to youth sports camps, teaching football skills and life lessons, and supports causes like cancer awareness and mental health campaigns. His commitment to community service exemplifies the values of the Lott IMPACT Trophy.
The winner of the award will be announced at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, CA on December 8.
