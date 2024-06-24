South Carolina Target Dontrell Glover Commits to Georgia
South Carolina Gamecock target Dontrell Glover announces his commitment to Georgia football.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have bee working on adding more pieces to their 2025 recruiting class, but one of their targets announced his commitment to another SEC school. Offensive lineman Dontrell Glover announced on Monday his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Glover is rated as a four-star prospect, the 285th-best player in the nation, the 16th-best interior offensive lineman and the 34th-best player in the nation according to 247 sports composite rankings. South Carolina currently has 14 commitments in the class and one offensive lineman amongst the group in the form of Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
Glover took a visit to South Carolina in the month of May and the Gamecocks were named as one of the top schools in his recruitment. He then took a visit to Athens shortly after in June and just a couple of weeks later he announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.
South Carolina 2025 Recruiting Class:
- Four-star tackle Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
- Four-star cornerback Shamari Earls
- Four-star wide receiver Brian Rowe
- Four-star defensive lineman Caleb Williams
- Three-star wide receiver Jayden Sellers
- Three-star athlete Jaquel Holman
- Three-star edge Kobby Sakyi-Prah
- Three-star edge Anthony Addison
- Three-star cornerback Christopher Hatfield
- Three-star linebacker AJ Holloway
- Three-star tight end Preston Douglas
- Three-star safety Demarcus Leach
- Three-star kicker Max Kelley
- Five-star Kyler Farrow
- Three-star Jaquavious Dodd
