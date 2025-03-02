South Carolina TE, Joshua Simon Listed As Winner From NFL Scouting Combine
Former South Carolina TE, Joshua Simon had an incredible weekend at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he's been listed as one of the biggest winners from the weekend.
South Carolina Gamecocks football fans shouldn't be surprised that Joshua Simon blew up the NFL Combine. His two years spent in Columbia, South Carolina with the Gamecocks after transfer from Western Kentucky were filled with flash plays. He made tremendous highlights as a Gamecock, having several explosive plays during his time.
Simon made himself some major money in Indianapolis this weekend, running a blazing 4.7 forty at nearly 240 pounds and finishing in the top-5 in every testing category available at his position.
Per CBSSports.com, Simon was listed as a big winner during the Tight End group's workout:
"Simon had a monster wingspan and then executed one of the best athletic performances. His movement through passing drills was incredibly smooth and the ball stuck to his hands. "
NFL Combine Results - Joshua Simon
Height: 6041
Weight: 239
Arm: 33 ⅞”
Hand: 10 ⅛”
Vertical: 38"
Bench Press:
Broad Jump: 10'4"
40-yard: 4.70
3-Cone: 7.22
Simon appeared in 12 contests starting 11… missed the Wofford game with an injury… became the only tight end in school history to lead the team in receptions (40), receiving yards (519) and receiving touchdowns (7) in a season… named fourth-team All-SEC by Phil Steele and was an honorable mention selection by College Football Nation.
In two years with the Gamecocks, Simon garnered 68 receptions for 775 yards and managed to get in the end zone (9) times over the last two seasons. Entering the combine, Simon was a projected undrafted free agent. However, with how poorly the rest of the Tight Ends in attendance tested, Simon could find himself in the mix to hear his name called at this year's NFL Draft.
