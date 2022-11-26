Final Thoughts: A Chance To Rewrite The Script

Following a win against Tennessee, South Carolina is once again tasked with taking on a top-10 team. The Gamecocks will face their rival, the Clemson Tigers, who are ranked eighth in the nation, yet this game feels more attainable than many would imagine.

Besides recruiting and pride, the implications of this game are slim to none, yet this game feels essential. Even though South Carolina has already clinched a bowl, back-to-back wins against formidable opponents like Tennessee and Clemson are sure to energize the program, something South Carolina needs.

There is a lot of speculation surrounding the future of a couple coaches in the Gamecocks' locker room which could be quelled with the momentum boost a win against Clemson could give. Security and hope are the only things you can ask for in a sports program, and Gamecocks fans could be blessed with both if things shake the right way in the Palmetto Bowl.

Coming into the game, South Carolina are clear underdogs. Clemson has a great team, and their record indicates that, but South Carolina has no reason to expect anything short of a win.

For the first time in years, Clemson has apparent weaknesses that are easy to identify and capitalize on. Aside from the past season, Clemson has typically had some of the most dynamic and powerful offenses in college football. South Carolina had the talent to take advantage of this regressed Clemson offense.

Being able to put up points against Clemson's stout defense will be a bit more challenging, though Marcus Satterfield showed last week that he could dial up the right plays no matter who the opponent is. Expecting another 63 points from your offense is unrealistic, but the points scored last week indicate an offense peaking at the right time.

The Palmetto Bowl is an excellent time for South Carolina to show off. A competitive game is a great way to show recruits a prosperous culture. A hard-fought game shows the committee that South Carolina can and should be a force to be reckoned with in 2023. Finally, a win can show fans that there is hope for 2023 and that great things should be expected.

The Gamecocks are presented with a great opportunity to thwart any playoff hopes for Clemson and any doubt the program may have. A win will go a long way in setting the record straight for everyone involved and show the program is on the right track.

