Staff Predictions: South Carolina vs. Clemson

Hours away from kickoff, our staff has made their final predictions for South Carolina's rivalry matchup against Clemson.

Rivalry weekend is always one of the most fun in college football. It allows teams to rewrite the script on a constant narrative, something South Carolina could do this weekend.

The garnet and black haven't beaten Clemson in nine years, and the Tigers' win streak is up to nine. Our staff is split on the decision, and this one may end up coming down to the wire.

Evan Crowell: Clemson 31, South Carolina 20

While I wouldn't be surprised if South Carolina pulled away with this one, Clemson has a lot of defensive firepower that may be too much for the Gamecocks. If offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield can stack excellent weeks on top of each other, they may outpace Clemson's offense, but I see the Tigers' defensive front being the difference.

Andrew Lyon: South Carolina 34, Clemson 31

If I were asked to give a prediction a week ago, I would've given the Tigers the edge, but last weekend's victory has caused me a change of heart regarding my thought process on this matchup.

The Gamecocks can take advantage of the Tigers' woes in the secondary with their depth at the skill positions. While Will Shipley is a force to be reckoned with out of the backfield, I'm not so sure Clemson will be able to pound the rock if they want to continue their winning streak this time around.

Throw in the confidence the Tennessee beatdown has ignited in this locker room with the magic that Pete Lembo and this special teams unit have showcased consistently this season, and I think South Carolina will play a good enough all-around game to beat their arch-rivals in a close one.

