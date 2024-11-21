South Carolina vs Clemson: Gamecocks Slight Underdog in Palmetto Bowl
The South Carolina Gamecocks have opened as a slight underdog against Clemson in the Palmetto Bowl.
College football rivalry week is almost here as the final week of the regular season for most teams is next weekend. A lot of big games will be played and one matchup that has turned into a very interesting one is the Palmetto Bowl between Clemson and South Carolina.
The Gamecocks are one of the hottest teams in the sport right now as they have won four straight games and are climbing up the college football playoff rankings. They do have three losses on the season so a spot in the playoffs feels like a shot in the dark, but nonetheless, a strong ending to the season so far.
Clemson was handed their second loss of the season a few weeks ago against Louisville and that has seemingly put their playoff hopes to an end barring an appearance in the conference championship game which SMU and Miami hold the rights to right now.
That said, the betting odds for next week's game between South Carolina and Clemson have been revealed, and considering each team's track record and the current rankings, they might seem interesting.
South Carolina vs Clemson Betting Odds:
According to Draft Kings, Clemson is a 4.5-point favorite over the Gamecocks. An over/under for the game has not yet been set. It should also be noted that Clemson is the home team which certainly plays a role in the odds.
