South Carolina vs Clemson One of the Most "Unbalanced" Rivalries in College Football
The South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers are believed to have one of the more "unbalanced" rivalries in college football.
College football is an extremely unique sport that is home to some of the most passionate and hate-filled rivalries in all of sports. But although rivalry games always bring an extra flair to a game, that doesn't always guarantee that the results will be close or balanced.
One of these rivalries that has not been "balanced", is the rivalry between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers. The two schools share a state and meet annually each regular season as a part of the sport's "rivalry week". However, according to an article by College Sports Network, the Tigers have controlled the rivalry up to this point.
Clemson currently controls the series between the two schools 73-44-4 and has won eight of the last 10 games. However, the Gamecocks have rattled off two consecutive wins against Clemson in their home stadium "Death Valley".
Both Clemson and South Carolina have been listed as potential College Football Playoff contenders for the 2025 season, which could provide one of the most high-stakes meetings between these two schools of all time.
The Gamecocks and Tigers will do battle this season in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, November 29th. South Carolina has not won a home game against Clemson since the 2013 season and will be looking to win back-to-back games against their in-state rivals for the first time in more than 10 seasons.
