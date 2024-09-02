Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Kentucky Bettings Odds, Gamecocks Multiple Score Underdog

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been listed as a multiple score underdog for their week two game against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) is tackled by Old Dominion Monarchs safety Jahron Manning (5) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) is tackled by Old Dominion Monarchs safety Jahron Manning (5) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
The South Carolina Gamecocks managed to squeak out a win against Old Dominion in their week one game by a final score of 23-19. The game at one point was paused due to a delay, but the Gamecocks had some offensive struggles that kept the Monarchs in the football game. The defense however forced four turnovers which helped seal the victory to get a necessary game one win. Now they travel to Kentucky for their first conference game of the season.

The Wildcats are fresh off a 31-0 win over Southern Miss. Former Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff and the Kentucky offense appeared to have found a groove throughout the game and the defense did their part by pitching a shut out. Both teams are looking to get a crucial first conference win of the season this weekend, and it appears that people are leaning on Kentucky to be the team to come out on top.

According to DraktKings, the Kentucky Wildcats are a 10-point favorite over South Carolina. The over/under for the game is set at 45 points even. Kentucky started out as a 9.5-point favorite over the Gamecocks but now the line has slightly moved even more into Kentucky's favor.

