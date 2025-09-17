South Carolina vs Missouri Updated Betting Odds - Tigers Remain Massive Favorite
An updated look at the betting odds ahead of South Carolina's matchup against the Missouri Tigers.
It was a tough week three showing from the South Carolina Gamecocks. They took a home loss against the Vanderbilt Commodores by a final score of 31-7 and on top of that, quarterback LaNorris Sellers left the game with a concussion. It was hard for the Gamecocks to get anything going on Saturday and they are looking to bounce back against the Missouri Tigers in week four.
As a result of the weekend, South Carolina went from ranked inside the top 15 to unranked in the AP poll rankings. Missouri, on the other hand, moved up two spots to No. 23. This will be the Gamecocks' first road trip of the season, and accoridng to the betting odds, it's going to take a lot for them to walk out of Missouri with a win. However, there has been some movement in the line since Sunday.
South Carolina is listed as an 11.5-point underdog against the Missouri Tigers, according to Fan Duel. The over/under is set at 47.5 points. The line opened at 12.5 points in favor of Missouri and the over/under originally was 46.5 points.
Last year's matchup between the two teams came down to the wire. The Gamecocks were down by three late in the fourth quarter and Raheim Sanders broke a 15-yard touchdown to take a four-point lead with 15 seconds left. South Carolina at one point held a 21-6 lead during the game.
With one blemish on the record, the Gamecocks likely can't afford to lose more than one more game if they want to keep their college football playoff hopes intact. So that puts a lot of emphasis on this weekend, considering what the rest of their schedule looks like this season.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: