South Carolina vs Vanderbilt: Gamecocks Need to be Aware of This
What the South Carolina Gamecocks need to be aware of during their matchup against Vanderbilt.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have their first conference matchup of the season coming up this weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Gamecocks took care of business against Vanderbilt last season on the road, but there is something they need to be aware of for this year's Commodores team.
Vanderbilt handled Virginia Tech on the road last week by a final score of 44-20. They did so by creating explosive plays on offense and they aren't doing it by running the ball, despite how much of a threat Diego Pavia is at doing that. They are creating big plays in the passing game.
Vanderbilt has nine passing plays this season that have gone for 20 yards or more. That ranks 22nd in the country. For perspective, South Carolina has six and that ranks 65th in the country.
One position that Vanderbilt likes to use to create those big plays is tight end. Eli Stowers has eight receptions for 115 yards which has him averaging 14.4 yards per reception. Brycen Coleman has just two receptions on the year but is averaging 29.5 yards per reception. The Gamecocks' defense is going to have to keep an eye on those two players this weekend.
It's especially worth noting considering South Carolina's defense ranks 89th in the country for 20+ yard plays allowed with nine on the season. They have to contain Vanderbilt's ability to get big chunk plays through the air if they want to walk away Saturday with a win.
