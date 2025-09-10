South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Updated Betting Odds: Line Continues to Shift
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to open conference play this weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Columbia. South Carolina picked up their second win of the season this past weekend against South Carolina State. Vanderbilt on the other hand walked into Virginia Tech and walked away with a 44-20 win.
Last season, South Carolina dominated Vanderbilt on the road and walked out with a 28-7 win over the Commodores. Vanderbilt was held to just 108 rushing yards in that game while South Carolina rushed for 214 on top of LaNorris Sellers throwing for another 238 yards.
This time around, the Gamecocks are the favorite in this one, but not by much. Home field advantage will certainly help out South Carolina this weekend, but the betting odds indicate this is expected to be a tight football game.
South Carolina sits as a 4.5-point favorite over the Commodores, according to Fan Duel. The over/under for the game has been placed at 48.5 points. The spread earlier in the week had South Carolina as a 5.5-point favorite, so the line has moved since in favor of the Commodores.
These first few conference games are crucial for South Carolina if they want to remain in the playoff picture, which they are right now as they sit at No. 11 in the rankings. Later in the season though, the schedule only gets tougher, so picking up wins earlier in the season is a major key for the Gamecocks this year. That starts with picking up a home win against Vanderbilt in week three.
