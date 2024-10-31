Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Texas A&M Official Injury Report

The official injury report for the South Carolina vs Texas A&M game has been released.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are preparing for a big matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Gamecocks sit with a 4-3 record while Texas A&M has just one loss on the year which was to Notre Dame in the first week of the season. With that said, early indications of this game are that it might be closer than what people think.

According to Draft Kings, the Texas A&M Aggies are now a 2.5-point favorite over the Gamecocks. They initially opened as 3.5-point favorites and then got bumped down to 3.0-point favorites and now it has been bumped down even more. The over/under is currently set at 44.0 points.

With that said, the official injury report for both teams has been released. Here is what it is looking like:

Texas A&M vs South Carolina Injury Report:

South Carolina:
- Jakai Moore, OL, Out
- DeAndre Jules, DT, Out
- Jared Brown, WR, Probable

Texas A&M:
- Rueben Owens, RB, Out
- Tyreek Chappell, DB, Out
- Mark Nabou Jr., OL, Out
- Chase Bisontis, OL, Out
- Jahdae Walker, WR, Out (First half)
- Jaylen Henderson, QB, Questionable

