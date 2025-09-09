South Carolina vs Vanderbilt Prediction: Gamecocks Overwhelming Favorite Per ESPN
The South Carolina Gamecocks are an overwhelming favorite against Vanderbilt, according to ESPN.
The South Carolina Gamecocks will open up their conference schedule this weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores at home. Last season, the Gamecocks defeated the Commodores by a final score of 28-7.
Despite there only having been two weeks played in the season, South Carolina and Vanderbilt do have a common opponent heading into this one. South Carolina played Virginia Tech to open up the season and they defeated the Hokies on a neutral field by a final score of 24-11. Vanderbilt on the other hand made the trip up to Virginia Tech in week two and walked out with a 44-20 victory.
However, according to one major news outlet, the Gamecocks don't have much to worry about.
South Carolina has a 65.1% chance to beat Vanderbilt this weekend, according to ESPN's matchup predictor and according to their analytics. The Gamecocks are also the betting favorite heading into this one.
The Gamecocks fared well last year in their conference opener against the Kentucky Wildcats as they walked out with a 31-6 victory over the Wildcats. To make things even better, this is a home game for Shane Beamer and his football team and the environment will surely play a factor this weekend.
Kickoff is set for 7:45 PM ET and the game will be broadcasted on SEC Network. Following this weekend. South Carolina will matchup against Missouri on the road in week four before they host Kentucky for a home game.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: