South Carolina vs Virginia Tech Listed as Key Week One Matchup in College Football
The South Carolina Gamecock's Week One Matchup against Virginia Tech has been listed as a major game to watch in week one of the college football season.
The 2025 college football season is less than 100 days away as teams begin to ramp up their preparations for another year. With anticipation of the return of college football growing, fans and analysts have begun to turn their sights to the week one slate.
One game that has caught the attention of many in particular is the South Carolina Gamecocks matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies.
The Gamecocks are looking to build off of an impressive 2024 season where they barely missed their first appearance in the College Football Playoff. In addition to high expectations around the team, quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been listed as a potential Heisman candidate for 2025.
Virginia Tech will present a formidable challenge to Carolina in week one, as some believe the Hokies will have a chance at competing for the ACC Championship this season. A win against Tech in week one could provide Shame Beamer and his team with great momentum and could serve as a massive benchmark for their 2025 season.
Another reason to tune in to this week one matchup is Shane Beamer will be facing his father's former program as a head coach for the first time. Shane's father, Frank spent nearly 30 years as the Hokies head coach and became a legendary figure within the school.
The Gamecocks will face the Hokies in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, August 31st at 3 p.m. This will be the 21st meeting between these two teams in a series that Carolina leads 11-7-2. It will also be the first matchup between these two schools since 1991.
