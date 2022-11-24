What To Watch: Thanksgiving Edition

For football fans, the week of Thanksgiving is their favorite time of the season for a couple of reasons.

The annual NFL games that take place on Thanksgiving and the rivalry matchups that take place in college football that truly capture the passion and pageantry of the sport.

While South Carolina is not one of these teams that play on Thanksgiving or the day after, there'll still be plenty of matchups that Gamecock fans should pay attention to due to varying interests.

Thanksgiving

4:30 PM ET on FOX: New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys

Former South Carolina defensive back Israel Mukuamu is on the Cowboys roster and has racked up eight tackles for Dallas this season.

7:00 PM ET on ESPN: Mississippi State @ No. 20 Ole Miss

There's a multitude of intriguing storylines that will be synonymous with this year's Egg Bowl. Not only is it one of the most heated rivalries in all of college football, but Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been trending in media circles for weeks now. Auburn's top choice for their next head coaching position appears to be Kiffin.

Could this be the last time the Lane Train is seen coaching in Oxford?

8:20 PM ET on NBC: New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings

There'll be a few former Gamecocks who'll be suiting up in this primetime NFL matchup. Defensive end DJ Wonnum and the recently signed tight end Nick Muse will suit up for the Vikings, while former All-SEC running back Kevin Harris will be ready to tote the rock when called on for the Patriots.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.