Skip to main content

NFL Week Eleven: Gamecocks In The League

The collegiate Gamecocks made a statement on Saturday, letting the former South Carolina players know they had to up their game on Sunday.

South Carolina made a statement in their primetime win over Tennessee. The entire country was tuned in, including former members of the garnet and black.

Many former Gamecocks took to social media to congratulate the current team. Alums have only had positive things to say about new head coach Shane Beamer, the man supposed to restore the program.

It seems the college Gamecocks outperformed the NFL ones. There were some relatively pedestrian games for South Carolina's standards, though they still have one Monday Night game left.

Stephon Gilmore, Colts CB – Gilmore made one tackle in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-16.

Jaycee Horn, Panthers CB – Horn had four tackles in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, 13-3.

Shi Smith, Panthers WR – Shi caught four passes for 26 yards in the loss to the Ravens.

Kingsley Enagbare, Packers EDGE – Enagbare totaled one tackle in a primetime loss to the Tennessee Titans, 27-17.

D.J. Wonnum, Vikings EDGE – Wonnum had five tackles in an embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys, 40-3.

Damiere Byrd, Falcons WR – Byrd caught two passes for 29 yards in a win over the Chicago Bears, 27-24. After not playing much early in the year, he continues to carve out an increased role with the Falcons.

Ernest Jones, Rams LB – Jones made three tackles in a loss to the New Orleans Saints, 27-20.

Jadeveon Clowney, Browns EDGE – Clowney made only one tackle in a loss to the Buffalo Bills, 31-23.

Hayden Hurst, Bengals TE - Hurst made two catches for 28 yards in a division win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, 37-30.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19475665
Football

NFL Week Eleven: Gamecocks In The League

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19469380
Football

South Carolina vs. Tennessee: After Further Review

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19440649
Football

Stock Up: Several Gamecocks Getting NFL Love

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19468384
Football

Shane Beamer's Tennessee Teleconference Notes

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19471042
Football

Powerful Moments From UT Win

By Evan Crowell
Jonathan Paylor
Recruiting

Jonathan Paylor Releases Top Ten

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19475201
Basketball

Championship Pedigree Lifts South Carolina Over Stanford

By Andrew Lyon
IMG_0037
Recruiting

New Developments In Target Nyckoles Harbor's Recruitment

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19246382
Recruiting

Commits Continue Push For Mazeo Bennett

By Evan Crowell