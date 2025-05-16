South Carolina Wide Receiver Nyck Harbor Listed as Potential Riser in 2026 NFL Draft
South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor has been listed as a player who could significantly increase their draft stock ahead of the 2025 college football season.
With the 2025 NFL Draft nearly a month in the rearview, experts and analysts have begun to turn their attention to next year's batch of NFL prospects. While some players have already cemented themselves as first-round caliber, there are a handful of prospects who could accel their draft stock greatly this season.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor is a player who has a chance to greatly increase their value ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Harbor is entering his third season with the Gamecocks and is expected to be a major asset to the team's offense in 2025.
"Harbor is still relatively raw as a receiver," wrote PFF's Max Chadwick. "But he did lead the Gamecocks with 376 yards this past season. If he can show some more nuance as a route-runner as a junior, he has the type of freakish tools that rarely escape the first round."
Harbor and the Gamecocks will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st at 3 p.m. This will be the 21st meeting between these two teams in a series that Carolina leads 11-7-2. It will also be the first matchup between these two schools since 1991.
