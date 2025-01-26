South Carolina WR, Nyck Harbor Focusing Soley on Football During 2025 Season
South Carolina Gamecocks WR, Nyck Harbor is an All-SEC caliber track athlete, but he will be focusing solely on football during the 2025 season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks enter the 2025 offseason following a (9-4) season that leaves most of the Gamecocks faithful optimistic about the 2025 football season. They have extended their head coach Shane Beamer, they are returning one of the sport's most talented quarterbacks in LaNorris Sellers and they have a plethora of returning talent like former five-star WR, Nyck Harbor.
Harbor has spent two seasons in Columbia, not only playing football, but also competing at the conference's highest level on the track as a 100m and 200m sprinter. Harbor set personal records in both events last spring on the track, but has decided to focuse solely on football this season.
Head coach Shane Beamer spoke about Harbor's decision this week:
"He is solely focusing on football right now. And that was Nyck’s decision. That was something that he talked to us about. I think he realized that though he did a lot of really good things in track last year, but missing spring practice. I don’t want to say, set him back, but it was more of a challenge to be ready for the season.”
