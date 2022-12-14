Corey Rucker Enters The Transfer Portal

When South Carolina hauled in what was widely regarded as one of the best transfer portal classes in the country this past offseason, fans were particularly excited about wide receiver Corey Rucker.

Rucker brought a vibrant personality off the field and game-breaking ability on it, which he showcased over the previous two seasons at Arkansas State.

Unfortunately for Rucker, he would suffer a foot injury in fall camp that kept him out of action until week four, when he would record a 52-yard touchdown reception late in the contest. It would be the only stats he would record all season, as he was shut down after the South Carolina State the following week.

Now, Rucker will consider all of his options, as it was reported on Wednesday afternoon that he had entered the transfer portal. He is the fourth offensive target to enter the transfer portal in the past week.

Rucker is sure to garner interest from many major power five programs due to what he's shown in the past, so it won't be easy for the Gamecocks to try and reel him back in for next season.

