Offensive Line Looks To Replicate Success

The South Carolina Gamecocks offensive line has progressed a long way throughout the 2022 season.

In their season-opening game against the Georgia State Panthers, a G5 team, the offensive line gave up three sacks, and multiple quarterback hurries, which forced quarterback Spencer Rattler to run for his life throughout the game. In the Gamecocks' thorough beatdown of the Tennessee Volunteers last weekend, South Carolina's offensive line only gave up one sack, which helped set up Rattler's career night.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield was asked about the unit's performance at his Wednesday press conference and lauded the group for the growth they'd shown throughout the fall.

While they may not be the most talented unit South Carolina has ever had, they fight hard for their coaches and teammates. It's easy to get discouraged and let a midseason narrative define you, but this group has risen to the challenge.

Several linemen have come to the podium to discuss their mindset. Center Eric Douglas is the elder statesman of the unit, and he continually preaches the importance of returning to the well and correcting mistakes.

Clemson will be one of the most challenging defensive fronts they have faced thus far. The Gamecocks faired decently against an elite Georgia defensive front, or at least as well as you could have expected.

Their preparation and late execution will tell us a lot about where this group stands. Stacking games is critical for big men up front, and a strong performance should send a message to everyone watching.

