Pete Lembo Receives Contract Extension, Raise

Special teams coordinator Pete Lembo officially received an extension and raise from South Carolina after a fantastic season.

South Carolina turned in a fantastic season under head coach Shane Beamer. They owe a lot of credit to their special teams, one of the top units across college football.

The man responsible for it all was special teams coordinator Pete Lembo. Despite being left off the Broyles Award Finalists list, Lembo's impact was unparalleled amongst most college assistants.

The program recognized that and made him a priority this off-season. The board of trustees met on Tuesday afternoon and officially announced that Lembo would receive a one-year contract extension that ties him to the team through the 2025 season.

He also gets a hefty raise. Lembo's contract now resembles that of some offensive coordinators across the sport, a testament to how much he did for the team.

Lembo talks about how proud he is of the team every time he comes to the podium. He shares an admiration for Beamer, saying that he has one of the hardest jobs in the country and respects how easy Beamer makes everything look.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman mentioned Lembo as a possible name for head coaching jobs midway through the season, but it appears Lembo is here to stay.

