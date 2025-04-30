Spencer Rattler Expected to Battle Tyler Shough for New Orleans Saints Starting Job
Quarterback Spencer Rattler is expected to battle Tyler Shough for the starting job with the Saints.
The NFL draft wrapped up this past weekend and the New Orleans Saints elected to add some depth to their quarterback room. The franchise selected former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough and he and former South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler are expected to battle for the starting job.
Saints quarterback Derek Carr recently confirmed he is dealing with a shoulder injury, which is expected to make him miss some time this season. That leaves Rattler and Shough as the likely options to fill the void while Carr recovers.
Rattler started six games for the franchise last season. He ended the year with 1,317 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He completed just 57 percent of his passes.
Rattlers' experience gives him an upper hand in the quarterback battle this offseason, but despite his efforts last year, the Saints still felt the need to go out and draft another quarterback this year.
Rattler started his college career with the Oklahoma Sooners but elected to transfer to South Carolina for the final two years of his career. In those two seasons, he threw for 6,212 yards, 37 touchdowns, 20 interceptions and completed 67.5 percent of his passes.
Even if Rattler does win the starting job, it has already been mentioned by the franchise that Carr is the starter when he is healthy and is able to return to action.
