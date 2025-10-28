SI

Saints to Make Change at Starting Quarterback

Rookie Tyler Shough is set to take over after replacing Spencer Rattler in the Week 8 loss to the Bucs.

The Saints are turning to Tyler Shough as their full-time starter moving forward.
The Saints are turning to Tyler Shough as their full-time starter moving forward.
The Saints are making a change at starting quarterback.

After benching incumbent starter Spencer Rattler in the 23-3 loss to the Buccaneers last Sunday, the Saints will now move forward with rookie Tyler Shough at quarterback, beginning with Sunday's game on the road against the Rams, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Shough completed 17 of his 30 passing attempts on Sunday for 130 yards an interception in relief of Rattler, who has been up-and-down most of the season thus far for New Orleans.

Shough, who was a second-round pick in April's draft, played seven years at the college level, which included a 3,195-yard season at Louisville a year ago with 23 touchdowns to six interceptions.

That strong year put him on the radar in a weak quarterback draft, and the Saints will now take a look at him in extended action the rest of the season.

