Saints to Make Change at Starting Quarterback
The Saints are making a change at starting quarterback.
After benching incumbent starter Spencer Rattler in the 23-3 loss to the Buccaneers last Sunday, the Saints will now move forward with rookie Tyler Shough at quarterback, beginning with Sunday's game on the road against the Rams, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Shough completed 17 of his 30 passing attempts on Sunday for 130 yards an interception in relief of Rattler, who has been up-and-down most of the season thus far for New Orleans.
Shough, who was a second-round pick in April's draft, played seven years at the college level, which included a 3,195-yard season at Louisville a year ago with 23 touchdowns to six interceptions.
That strong year put him on the radar in a weak quarterback draft, and the Saints will now take a look at him in extended action the rest of the season.