Spencer Rattler Names His South Carolina Football Mt. Rushmore
New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler named his South Carolina football Mt. Rushmore.
Former South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is in the middle of a quarterback battle with the New Orleans, but he had some time to answer a very important question about South Carolina football: Who is on your South Carolina football Mt. Rushmore?
There have been some great athletes to come through South Carolina's football program and Rattler provided some solid options for his. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, running back Marcus Lattimore and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were the names that made his monument.
Seems like every South Carolina Mt. Rushmore has to have Clowney on it. He was one of the most dominant defenders in college football history and has had a very solid professional career. The only omission that seems they like they need to be included is Heisman-winning running back George Rogers, but that was before Rattler's time, so it's understandable why he may not have been included on his list.
Perhaps after this season, LaNorris Sellers could be added to this list of contenders. He is arguably the most talented quarterback the Gamecocks have ever had and if he leads the program to its first ever college football playoff appearance, he likely would make future lists.
Rattler is looking to continue his own legacy as he is battling with newly drafted quarterback Tyler Shough for starting job in New Orleans after Derek Carr announced his retirement from the league earlier in the offseason.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: