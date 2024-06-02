Spencer Rattler Set to Compete for QB1 Spot from Day One
Dennis Allen, the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, appeared on the Rich Eisen Show. When asked about the plan for new quarterback Spencer Rattler, Dennis had this to say: "I think the plan is that he comes in and really basically competes, and we'll let the cards kind of play out as they do." Rattler will have the opportunity to compete for the starting job in year one, but they made it clear in the interview that they want him to be comfortable and learn what he needs to know to be a successful quarterback in the NFL. Dennis also revealed that they were very happy to see Spencer fall to them in the draft in the fifth round, as they had a second-to-third-round grade on him. They believe he fell due to the number of quarterbacks taken in the first round, not the lazy narratives spewed on draft night by various TV announcers.
Since being drafted, Spencer Rattler has generated a lot of buzz as the future of the New Orleans Saints. This excitement grew louder after notes from rookie minicamp revealed he threw 11/12 on the first day of camp, coming fresh off winning the Reese’s Senior Bowl MVP award.
With an 88.9 PFF grade since 2020, Rattler showed fans a lot of potential throughout his college career. In just two seasons with the Gamecocks, Rattler is No. 5 on the all-time passing list with 6,212 yards. He’s on the single-season all-time passing list twice: 3rd in 2023 with 3,186 yards and 7th in 2022 with 3,026 yards. He’s also on the single-game passing list twice: 4th in 2022 with 438 yards vs. Tennessee and 8th in 2023 with 399 yards vs. Jacksonville State.
Rattler is ranked 8th all-time in career passing touchdowns with 37 touchdowns in two years. He’s on the single-season list twice, 8th and 9th, with 19 touchdowns in one year and 18 in another. He’s No. 1 for touchdowns in a single game with six, which came in a win over No. 5 Tennessee in 2022.
He’s 6th all-time in school history in total offense yards, 2nd in single-season total offense yards, and appears twice on the single-game total offense list, ranking 3rd and 9th. He’s 9th in total touchdowns in a career with 44 and tied for 7th and 10th in single-season touchdowns with 23 and 21, respectively, and No. 1 in a single game.
This gives New Orleans fans plenty of reasons to be excited for his future in the Big Easy.
