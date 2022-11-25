The DJ Uiagalelei Notebook

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei entered college with high expectations. Major recruiting services labeled him a top player in his class, and in his lone start as a true freshman against Notre Dame, he dazzled.

However, his 2021 season left much to be desired. Uiagalelei tossed nine touchdowns against ten interceptions; his dismal play led fans to believe freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik would eventually supplant him this season.

Uiagalelei responded to adversity and has put together a career year. He has all the physical tools to win but has become a viable quarterback surrounded by a lot of offensive talent.

NFL Processor

The biggest knock against Uiagalelei was his struggle to see the field consistently. Clemson had to adapt midseason last year, incorporating more simplistic calls to ensure he could process things.

The difference between this year and last is night and day. Uiagalelei regularly gets to his third progression, which is remarkable for a college quarterback. Clemson does an excellent job of utilizing backfield motion to allow him to key in on linebackers to differentiate between man and zone.

From there, Uiagalelei has enough trust in himself to hang in the pocket and deliver a strike. He typically keeps his eyes and feet married together, moving in unison to ensure he can throw in rhythm.

Dangerous Runner

Clemson loves designing touches for Uiagalelei, especially in short-yardage situations. They have evolved their design over the season, recently incorporating an RPO with a second-option quarterback keeper.

His robust 235 lbs. frame allows him to take on front-seven players in space. Uiagalelei doesn't shy away from contact, especially when he knows his team needs yardage.

He doesn't generally break contain to scramble. Expect most of Uiagalelei's rushing success to come off designed plays, as he wants to pass when he drops back.

Special Arm Talent

Scouts were enamored with Uiagalelei's arm out of high school. All he has to do is flick his wrist, and the ball travels forty yards in stride; Uiagalelei doesn't need a set base or sound mechanics to make special plays.

The Tigers have coached him not to always rely on his arm talent. He used it as a crutch during the 2021 season, often leading to turnover-worthy plays.

He's done a much better job picking his spots this season. For most of the game, he does his job and sticks to the script, but five times he uncorks a long ball and reminds everyone what he's capable of.

