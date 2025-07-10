Steve Spurrier Named Among Worst NFL Head Coaching Hires of the Past 25 Years
Former South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier has been listed among the worst NFL coaching hires over the past 25 years.
The NFL has seen a litany of coaches throughout its storied history who have shaped the way the sport of football is played altogether. However, sometimes, an organization to hire a specific head proves to be less monumental and more detrimental to a team's success.
According to CBS, Washington's hiring of Steve Spurrier was listed among the 25 worst head coaching hires in NFL history, with Spurrier landing at the No. 20 spot. The once Gators quarterback served as Washington's head coach from 2002-2003, where he finished with a measly 12-20 record.
Shortly after his time in the NFL, Spurrier returned to college to take over as head coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks. A stint that proved to be much more successful than the previous one. Under Spurrier, South Carolina achieved a win percentage of 63% and was consistently ranked inside the top 25.
Spurrier finished his prolific career with the Gamecocks in 2015 and became the winningest coach in South Carolina football history. He also helped the team achieve its first SEC Championship appearance in 2010, a feat that has not been accomplished by the Gamecocks since.
Though Spurrier's tenure in the NFL was short-lived and unanimously unsuccessful, the "Head Ball Coach" remains one of college football's most celebrated coaches and his legacy as one of the sport's greatest offensive minds has continued long after his retirement.
