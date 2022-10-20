The Conner Weigman Notebook

The Texas A&M Aggies face the South Carolina Gamecocks in Williams-Brice on Saturday night. After starting the season as the preseason-ranked sixth team in college football, the Aggies are now trying to right the ship for the second half of the season by addressing the offensive woes they've experienced.

While the Aggies have a man who's accumulated some experience in the college game in Haynes King, they might feel that there's a quarterback with a higher ceiling in true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman.

To find out what Weigman could offer Texas A&M's offense, I watched his junior season highlights from his time at Bridgeland High School, a 6A athletic program in Texas.

Throwing Dots

There are a few different traits that every offensive coordinator in football wants in their quarterback. One of those traits is the ability to be consistently accurate with the football. Weigman showed this in spades in his time at Bridgeland High School, making passes that, when purely isolated from every other aspect of his game, in my eyes, puts him in an elite percentile in terms of accuracy.

The most concerning part for the Gamecocks if they were to face Connor would be that he's accurate at three levels of the field, both inside and outside the numbers, which is rarely seen in a freshman quarterback.

Ridiculous Ability to Adjust

What also impressed me about Weigman's game film was that adverse situations didn't phase him much. If the pocket collapsed in one particular area, Conner would remain calm and quickly scamper outside or move up in the pocket when needed.

If he found a receiver who was open after having left the pocket, he could either set his feet and lead his receiver or throw it on the run where only his guy could make a play on the football. Situations typically cause other quarterbacks to make mistakes instead let Weigman showcase his superstar potential.

A Threat In The Running Game

Some fans might think that if South Carolina plays Weigman instead of King, they won't have to worry about the possibility of the quarterback running the football.

However, that assumption would be faulty, as Weigman displayed his scrambling ability in many high school football games, both when improvising and with designed quarterback runs. He might be facing better athletes and might not necessarily match King in this aspect, but Conner's certainly no slouch in terms of his running ability.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.