The Bad From The 2024 Season for the South Carolina Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks were on the doorsteps of a College Football Playoff run in 2024. Here's where they weren't wrong with The Bad from the 2024 Gamecocks season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks were a honorable (9-3) at the culmination of the regular season. They were even on the precipece of a College Football Playoff birth, or at least had a strong argument for being one of the final 12 teams selected to compete for a title. That was until they were beaten by Illinois in their bowl game to finish (9-4) on the year. It was a season composed of plenty of Goods, here are the Bad moments from the 2024 seasons.
The Bad From the South Carolina 2024 Season
Turnovers:
Despite showing promise, the Gamecocks showed plenty of lapses during the season. The turnover bug bit the Gamecocks hard in 2024, and proved to be infectious. With 21 turnovers lost, being the tenth highest in the country, their margin for error vanished. In every regular season game they lost, they had the most turnovers. Their worst performance was the four-turnover game against Alabama, which included a LaNoris Sellers botched snap that led to the Alabama go-ahead touchdown. While they have promise, they must clean up turnovers to be successful.
Laying an Egg vs Ole Miss:
Teams having a game where nothing seems to go right is not uncommon in football. South Carolina was no exception, as they played their worst game of the season during the October 5th matchup. Per the box score, the 27-3 score was puzzling. The Gamecocks had more time of possession and first downs, which typically indicates winning football, or at least would typically lead to a more competitive game. However, as it was mentioned earlier, the offensive line was dominated by the tenacious defensive front of Ole Miss, led by Walter Nolen. They kept the Gamecock offense from establishing any type of rhythm and turned the ball over twice. Ole Miss simply outclassed South Carolina in every facet. If the Gamecocks see themselves as contenders, they cannot have games where they get dominated like this, especially considering they have to make it through the SEC gauntlet.
Getting Robbed Against LSU:
This game might be remembered as the cliche “one that got away” of the South Carolina 2024 season. After dominating early, the game took a turn after Lanoris Sellers was injured after being sacked at the end of the first half. He did not return to the game. Without Sellers, the offense became stagnant and could not establish any momentum after backup QB Robbie Ashford took over. The only offensive TD of the half came from an explosive 66-yard touchdown from Rocket Sanders. Despite the offensive sputters, the Gamecocks still seemingly sealed the game after a huge pick-six from standout defensive back Nick Emmanwori. Instead of furthering their lead to 40-29 and potentially putting the nail in the coffin with under six minutes left to play, the officials brought the TD back after calling an egregious roughing the pass flag was thrown against Kyle Kennard. Kennard shoved LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier as he was pursuing the return. The questionable flag took every bit of momentum that could have led the Gamecocks to victory. The Gamecock offense did not produce another point and the Tigers came out victorious 36-33 after South Carolina kicker Alex Herrera missed a game-tying attempt that would have sent the game to overtime. Had the officials not thrown the controversial flag, the story of the 2024 South Carolina Gamecocks could’ve had a much different ending.
