The Biggest Question Remaining for the South Carolina Gamecocks
The biggest question remaining for the South Carolina Gamecocks this offseason.
Just like any college football program at this point in the year, the South Carolina Gamecocks still have some questions on the roster that have not yet been answered. One of the more pressing ones is whether Rahsul Faison will be able play or not. But there is an even bigger question than that heading into the season.
South Carolina has struggled over the last few seasons to protect the quarterback and that's why the biggest question remaining for them is 'can you consistently protect the quarterback?'
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers' legs do help with some of that but you can't ask him to be superman every play. Plus, you don't want your star quarterback taking hits all season and potentially having to miss games like he did last season.
In 2024, South Carolina ranked 123rd in the country fro sacks allowed with 41 total on the season. They also ranked 127th in the country last year for tackles for loss allowed with 96 of them.
It's something the Gamecocks need to clean up for this season and they certainly have the potential to do it. Josiah Thompson returns as a starter at left tackle and the Gamecocks also brought in bothNick Sharpe and Boaz Stanley from the transfer portal this offseason to help out as well.
It wouldn't be that much of a concern for South Carolina if wasn't becoming a consistent trend for them. Even during the Spencer Rattler days, the Gamecocks could not protect their quarterback consistently, and that is never going to produce consistent results in the SEC.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: