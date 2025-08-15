Gamecock Digest

The Biggest Question Remaining for the South Carolina Gamecocks

The biggest question remaining for the South Carolina Gamecocks this offseason.

Jonathan Williams

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Josiah Thompson (74) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Josiah Thompson (74) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images / Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Just like any college football program at this point in the year, the South Carolina Gamecocks still have some questions on the roster that have not yet been answered. One of the more pressing ones is whether Rahsul Faison will be able play or not. But there is an even bigger question than that heading into the season.

South Carolina has struggled over the last few seasons to protect the quarterback and that's why the biggest question remaining for them is 'can you consistently protect the quarterback?'

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers' legs do help with some of that but you can't ask him to be superman every play. Plus, you don't want your star quarterback taking hits all season and potentially having to miss games like he did last season.

In 2024, South Carolina ranked 123rd in the country fro sacks allowed with 41 total on the season. They also ranked 127th in the country last year for tackles for loss allowed with 96 of them.

It's something the Gamecocks need to clean up for this season and they certainly have the potential to do it. Josiah Thompson returns as a starter at left tackle and the Gamecocks also brought in bothNick Sharpe and Boaz Stanley from the transfer portal this offseason to help out as well.

It wouldn't be that much of a concern for South Carolina if wasn't becoming a consistent trend for them. Even during the Spencer Rattler days, the Gamecocks could not protect their quarterback consistently, and that is never going to produce consistent results in the SEC.

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

